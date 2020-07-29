Fundamentun LLC Sells 1,615 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fundamentun LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.7% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 41,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 29,568 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,800,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $95,680,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.43. 59,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,895,763. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

