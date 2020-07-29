Fundamentun LLC Sells 858 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fundamentun LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 102,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 30,403 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,216,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $71.73. The company had a trading volume of 94,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,322,513. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.48. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

