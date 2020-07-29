Fundamentun LLC Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,860,339,000 after buying an additional 365,536 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,028,000 after buying an additional 422,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,510,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,805,000 after buying an additional 186,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,226,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,201,000 after buying an additional 31,721 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.68. 29,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,778. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.65. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.54. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $411,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 476,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,950,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.42.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

