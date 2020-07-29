GCN Coin (GCN) Trading 121.5% Higher Over Last Week

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 108.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. GCN Coin has a market cap of $64,103.60 and $1.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including $51.55, $10.39, $33.94 and $18.94. Over the last week, GCN Coin has traded up 121.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00493030 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011142 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000895 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002873 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004592 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $20.33, $51.55, $24.68, $18.94, $50.98, $33.94, $5.60, $32.15, $24.43, $10.39 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

