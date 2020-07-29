General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Lifted by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 123.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 95.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 91.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.85.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.74. The company had a trading volume of 47,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

