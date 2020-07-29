Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Shares Gap Down to $5.02

Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.87, but opened at $5.02. Genocea Biosciences shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 64,038 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNCA. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $32.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.56.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $142.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.35.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker bought 3,151,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,090,335.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $12,428,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 76,149 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $105,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Genocea Biosciences by 9.1% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the first quarter worth $35,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.