Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Down to $3.44

Shares of Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.46, but opened at $3.44. Gerdau shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 142,773 shares trading hands.

GGB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Gerdau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gerdau SA will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gerdau by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Gerdau by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 284,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gerdau by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in Gerdau by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

