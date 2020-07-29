Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH cut its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 33,047 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned approximately 0.20% of Gildan Activewear worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 51,166 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 369.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 44,238 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 160,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 106,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares during the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.07.

GIL traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 51,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $40.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.74.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

