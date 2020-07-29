Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Shares Gap Up to $0.16

Shares of Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.16. Globus Maritime shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 244,498 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative return on equity of 90.59% and a negative net margin of 312.32%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globus Maritime stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.81% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

