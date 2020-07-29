Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Shares Gap Down to $0.42

Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.41, but opened at $0.42. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 132,099 shares trading hands.

AUMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 price objective (up previously from $0.80) on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Golden Minerals stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,524,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,735 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 1.40% of Golden Minerals worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

