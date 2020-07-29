Granite Real Estate (TSE:GRT) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Granite Real Estate (TSE:GRT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.242 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Granite Real Estate has a 12-month low of C$30.78 and a 12-month high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate (TSE:GRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$78.05 million for the quarter.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

