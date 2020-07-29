Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) declared a interim dividend on Friday, July 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Monday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th.

Gryphon Capital Income Trust has a 12 month low of A$1.24 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of A$2.12 ($1.45). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of A$1.81.

