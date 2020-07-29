HackenAI Market Cap Tops $344,985.28 (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 29th. Over the last seven days, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One HackenAI token can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HackenAI has a market cap of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HackenAI alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $216.81 or 0.01929169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00177814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00063424 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000851 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00105233 BTC.

About HackenAI

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai

Buying and Selling HackenAI

HackenAI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HackenAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HackenAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.