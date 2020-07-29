HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. HBT Financial had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million.

HBT stock opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

In other HBT Financial news, CEO Fred L. Drake purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $121,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.17 per share, for a total transaction of $39,510.00. Insiders acquired 35,500 shares of company stock worth $407,460 over the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on HBT Financial from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.