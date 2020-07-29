HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.64 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 7.25%. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

HSTM stock opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.79. The company has a market cap of $684.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.48. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $29.78.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

