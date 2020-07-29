Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.75 EPS

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.75, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 million.

Shares of HLAN stock opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.48. Heartland Banccorp has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $101.21.

Several research analysts recently commented on HLAN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Heartland Banccorp in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Banccorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Franklin, Fairfield, and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

