Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Shares Gap Down to $2.07

Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.14, but opened at $2.07. Heat Biologics shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 4,022,492 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Heat Biologics in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Heat Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 101.83% and a negative net margin of 633.58%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 194,654 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the first quarter worth about $820,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Heat Biologics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Heat Biologics by 459,814.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,609,350 shares in the last quarter. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

