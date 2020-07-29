Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Down to $4.30

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.30. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 47,053 shares trading hands.

HLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $644.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $199.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,681,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 105,181 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,738,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,418 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,601,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,684,000 after purchasing an additional 906,641 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,254,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 843,091 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 122,628 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.