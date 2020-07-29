Hemenway Trust Co LLC Boosts Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,729 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 850,534 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $250,865,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,239 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.4% during the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 54,357 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.6% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,769 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $48,321,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,187,284 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.46.

UNH traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.40. The company had a trading volume of 67,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.49. The company has a market cap of $284.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

