Hemenway Trust Co LLC Cuts Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up approximately 1.9% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 53.1% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 11.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $1,567,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.76.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,035.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $132.13. 53,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,740. The company has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

