Hemenway Trust Co LLC Lowers Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC reduced its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM traded down $7.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.19. 258,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,124. The stock has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.02. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

