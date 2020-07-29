Hemenway Trust Co LLC Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 3.6% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.78. 64,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,650,362. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $310.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.65.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.57.

In related news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,000,122 shares of company stock worth $302,709,148 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

