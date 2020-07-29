Henderson International Income Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:HINT)

Henderson International Income Trust PLC (LON:HINT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of HINT opened at GBX 146 ($1.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 148.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 149.92. Henderson International Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 99.30 ($1.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 178 ($2.19).

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

