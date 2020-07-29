Hydro (HYDRO) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Hydro has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $673,867.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hydro has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Hydro token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Fatbtc, DEx.top and CoinEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00039635 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.63 or 0.04765926 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00012061 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002236 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00051597 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00030121 BTC.

Hydro Profile

HYDRO is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BitMart, Mercatox, IDEX, Fatbtc, Upbit, IDAX, CoinEx, DEx.top and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

