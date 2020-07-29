Icon (ICLR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Icon (NASDAQ: ICLR):

7/27/2020 – Icon had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $188.00 to $194.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Icon had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $135.00 to $170.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Icon had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/24/2020 – Icon was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/24/2020 – Icon was downgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/24/2020 – Icon had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $184.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Icon had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $181.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Icon was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/16/2020 – Icon was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/9/2020 – Icon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

6/5/2020 – Icon was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/3/2020 – Icon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $185.31. 4,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,706. Icon Plc has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $199.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.55.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Icon had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $620.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.31 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icon during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icon during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Icon during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 281.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icon during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

