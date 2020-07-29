IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $303.57.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $5.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $367.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,279. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.81. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $372.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 13,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.66, for a total transaction of $3,840,097.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,262.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total value of $3,890,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,850,294.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,182 shares of company stock worth $31,409,008. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

