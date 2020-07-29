IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the business services provider on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $79.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.06.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $6,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,292,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $3,057,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,360,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 200,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,632,750. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

