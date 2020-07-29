Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH decreased its position in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned about 0.13% of Ingredion worth $7,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Ingredion by 552.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephan B. Tanda purchased 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.04 per share, for a total transaction of $79,824.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INGR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.44. 4,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,148. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ingredion Inc has a 1 year low of $59.11 and a 1 year high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

