Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,965 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Intuit by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 0.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Intuit by 2.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Intuit by 14.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $7.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.76. 31,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,949. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.51. The company has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a PE ratio of 59.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $314.73.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

In other news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,618.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.06.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

