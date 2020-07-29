Invictus Hyperion Fund Market Capitalization Achieves $15.83 Million (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001179 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $15.83 million and approximately $11,410.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $216.81 or 0.01929169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00177814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00063424 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000851 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00105233 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 121,335,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,528,563 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

