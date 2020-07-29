IONChain Price Tops $0.0507 on Major Exchanges (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One IONChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit. IONChain has a total market cap of $6.15 million and approximately $753,342.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IONChain has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IONChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.81 or 0.01929169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00177814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00063424 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000851 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00105233 BTC.

IONChain Token Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.