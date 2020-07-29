Ironwood Financial llc Acquires 170 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.1% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 100.3% in the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $16,952,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $277,000.

GLD stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.28. The stock had a trading volume of 982,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,993,546. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.48. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $184.26.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

