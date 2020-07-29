Ironwood Financial llc Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 199.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,771,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129,671 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,425,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,803,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,262,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,305,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,821,000 after purchasing an additional 595,794 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,024. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.81. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $222.32.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

