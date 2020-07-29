Ironwood Financial llc Has $13.45 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 616,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ironwood Financial llc owned approximately 0.67% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28,509.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674,349 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,028,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,722 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,115,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,150,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,372,000 after purchasing an additional 71,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 965,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,354,000 after purchasing an additional 20,872 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.86. 1,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,204. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.52. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $23.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.