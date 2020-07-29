Ironwood Financial llc Has $878,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Ironwood Financial llc decreased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,729. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $77.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.07.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

