Ironwood Financial llc Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1,000.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,016 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 2.2% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 247.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,199,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242,706 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $174,706,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $107,905,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $79,927,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,127,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,810,000 after purchasing an additional 616,763 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $113.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,753. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.98. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.70 and a twelve month high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.