Ironwood Financial llc Purchases 175,082 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 71,462.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,082 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $782,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $19.73. 169,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,473. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $34.23.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

