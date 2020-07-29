Ironwood Financial llc Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ironwood Financial llc owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,646,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,709 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,103,000 after acquiring an additional 22,922 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 875,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,507,000 after acquiring an additional 183,791 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 661,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,318,000 after acquiring an additional 204,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,433,000.

Shares of IJS traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,341. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.50 and its 200-day moving average is $123.96. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.63 and a 52-week high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

