Ironwood Financial llc Sells 431 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Ironwood Financial llc trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 111.2% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 117.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 253.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.43. 544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,499. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.99. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $62.40.

