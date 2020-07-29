iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $60.33. 4,001,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.99.

