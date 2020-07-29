iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Position Increased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises 0.5% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $589,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.09. The company had a trading volume of 22,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,356. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.07. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $82.98 and a 12-month high of $128.15.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

