iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Gap Down to $44.16

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.53, but opened at $44.16. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF shares last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 557,511 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $38.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWT. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter worth $158,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 411.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,295,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,790 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 464.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,209,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,871,000 after purchasing an additional 995,218 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter valued at $13,594,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter valued at $16,164,000.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

