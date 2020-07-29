iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) Shares Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 277.1% in the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ESML traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.26. 166,647 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57.

