iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.40. 42,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,679. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $138.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

