iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,995,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 309.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 4,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 55,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,018,566. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.85 and a 200 day moving average of $140.34.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

