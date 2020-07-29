iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,352 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $31,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,227,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,521,000 after acquiring an additional 617,898 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 391,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,922,000 after acquiring an additional 45,043 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,776,000 after purchasing an additional 540,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 123,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $56.90. The stock had a trading volume of 86,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,049. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

