iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,428.6% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 64.5% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,293. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $170.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

