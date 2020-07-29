iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 6.0% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,788,000 after purchasing an additional 754,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,636,000 after buying an additional 411,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,679,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,046,000 after buying an additional 327,884 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,488,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,338,000 after buying an additional 302,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,267,000 after acquiring an additional 20,152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.46. The stock had a trading volume of 84,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,033. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.12. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

