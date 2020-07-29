iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,654 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,457,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,965 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,438 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,617,000 after acquiring an additional 354,830 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,895,763. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

