iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 41,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 29,568 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,800,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,680,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $324.50. The company had a trading volume of 104,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,926,414. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $315.03 and a 200-day moving average of $302.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.